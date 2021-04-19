HCM City starts second phase of COVID-19 vaccination
Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector began the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination for medical workers and those who have contacts with people entering Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 19.
Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh said that until April 30, 45,190 doses will be given to medical personnel working at public and private health establishments and hospitals of the Health Ministry, while additional 2,000 doses will be injected into those working at the airport.
A total of 9,050 medical workers who get the first shot during the first phase will get the second shot this time.
To ensure safety, the department has requested all inoculation places to make thorough preparations and make plans to cooperate with the closest hospitals to deal with any possible post-vaccination incidents.
According to the department, the municipal health sector has more than 60,000 medical workers./.