HCM City (VNA) - To develop research into and the application of artificial intelligence (AI), authorities in HCM City may pilot order placing and public procurement and call for studies from scientists and businesses engaged in the field.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy made the suggestion at a recent working session with the HCM City People’s Committee regarding the implementation of a national strategy on AI research, application and development by 2030.

He underlined that to promote AI development, the information and communications sector needs to create a market for AI products while the education sector must focus on appropriate training.

In terms of human resources for AI, the deputy minister said the southern city should pay attention to training programmes to disseminate knowledge and connect hi-tech parks, software technology parks, and start-up incubators.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc placed emphasis on acquiring experts in the field and proposing policy amendments to the Party Central Committee, while seeking permission to pilot policies on AI personnel and the use of and investment in AI products.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has been asked to devise orientations towards the building of three national centres on data archiving and to measure efficiency in the national strategy./.

VNA