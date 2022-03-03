HCM City steps up communications to promote tourism
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism on March 3 announced a draft communications plan to promote a vibrant southern destination on domestic and international media platforms this year.
Accordingly, with a highlight on the theme of Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City, the plan is expected to popularise local destinations, people, cultural identities, products, and cuisine, targeting domestic and foreign visitors. It features the production of television commercials and under-60-second films about local destinations and tourism products; the appointment of a tourism ambassador; and advertisements on international media channels.
Regarding the city’s welcoming of foreign tourists, director of the department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said a number of solutions have been prepared for the implementation of specific programmes in line with the Government’s tourism reopening direction in the coming time.
Earlier, the department accompanied many firms in exploiting local waterway routes. It plans to conduct surveys and operate helicopter tours and a high-speed boat service to Con Dao island.
Currently, the city has 34 hotels with 6,800 rooms meeting requirements of the pilot plan on welcoming international tourists this year. There are five local businesses – Saigontourist, Vinasun Travel, Hai Van Cat Travel, TSTourist and Blue Sky Travel – allowed to offer tour packages to foreign visitors.
At the event, representatives of many travel companies said, to attract international tourists, the top issue that needs to be solved is related to entry-exit procedures.
Bui The Duy, Director of Lua Viet Tours Limited Company, suggested the city's tourism sector widely disseminate information about procedures and regulations for international visitors to Vietnam as well as implement immigration procedures using online channels./.