Travel Vietnam – one of the most beautiful countries in Asia: German newspaper Germany’s Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper has recently posted an article saying that Vietnam is one of the most beautiful countries in Asia, and highlighting five reasons for Germans to travel to the Southeast Asian nation.

Travel HCM City pilots serving international visitors at 9 tourist destinations Nine tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City have recently been allowed to welcome international visitors under a pilot program, according to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel Russia recommends Vietnam as safe destination Vietnam is a safe tourist destination without any restrictions for Russian visitors, according to recommendations by the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia.

Destinations Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.