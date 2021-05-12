Health COVID-19: 30 cases reported on May 11 afternoon Vietnam documented 30 cases of COVID-19 during the past six hours to 6pm on May 11, with three imported cases and 27 cases among people being quarantined, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Nurse who went into shock after vaccination taken off ventilator A 31-year-old female nurse who suffered anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 10 was taken off a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of the Da Nang General Hospital on Tuesday after recovering sufficiently.