HCM City steps up surveillance of COVID-19 transmission sources
At University Medical Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health should continue to thoroughly check transmission sources and risks in the community, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting with the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Phong told the meeting on August 10 that hospitals must comply with the Ministry of Health’s regulations on safe hospitals. They should pay attention to safety for patients aged more than 60 and to those who have underlying disease such as chronic kidney failure or cancer. Steps should also be taken to prevent COVID-19 from breaking out in their facility.
Home-based health examination and treatment services for patients aged more than 60 should start again, he added.
The department was asked to give more tests to high-risk groups such as drivers, receptionists, and traders at wholesale markets.
Phong said the department would work with the people’s committee in district 8 to conduct surveillance at Binh Dien wholesale market where 10,000-20,000 people enter and leave daily.
He also required the department to conduct surveillance to prevent the spread of dengue fever, hand, foot and mouth disease, and diphtheria.
Other departments and relevant agencies should strictly follow criteria and regulations about disease prevention and control, he added.
The Department of Health said the city has so far reported 71 COVID-19 patients and one patient transferred from Bac Lieu Hospital. Of these, 62 have recovered and are free of COVID-19. The rest are being treated at the city’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.
The city has also recorded two patients who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 again. They have been quarantined and are being treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.
Of the people who have returned from Da Nang, 51,337 have completed health declaration forms as of August 10. Of these, 45,019 have been tested; 43,414 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2; and six people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
On August 13 and 14, three flights will bring 625 tourists who have been stranded in Da Nang to HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Of these, 438 people are from HCM City. The city will place them under quarantine after they arrive at the aiport.
Five days after the city began imposing a fine on people not wearing masks in public, the city has fined 841 violators./.
