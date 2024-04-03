A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on April 3 launched the 2024 stimulus programme, with discounts of 10-60% on various tourism products and services.



Participating businesses have already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to ensure a comprehensive range of discounted options. The programme, with nearly 100 travel agents, accommodation and dining facilities, shopping venues and entertainment centres taking part, will be officially introduced to tourists at the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival slated for April 4-7 at 23/9 Park in District 1.



Travelers can choose from up to 23 urban tours in Ho Chi Minh City, along with 13 additional tours connecting the city with neighbouring areas.



In particular, a network of dining, shopping, healthcare, entertainment and leisure service establishments will offer 200,000 discount vouchers valued at 50 billion VND (2 million USD).



To hold diverse and sustainable demand-stimulating activities, the municipal Department of Tourism and the Department of Industry and Trade signed a joint plan for tourism demand stimulation for the 2024 – 2030 period.



Since the late 2023, the municipal Department of Tourism has been actively working with key industry players like resort conglomerates, travel agents, and hospitality establishments to build attractively priced tours, and encourage visitors to explore not only Ho Chi Minh City but also other destinations across the country./.