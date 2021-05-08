HCM City strengthens COVID prevention measures in hospitals
Hospitals in the southern largest hub of Ho Chi Minh City are on high alert and are taking strict preventive measures against COVID-19 after tens of new cases were recorded at medical establishments in the capital city of Hanoi.
Health workers at HCM City's District 9 Health Centre take samples for COVID-19 tests. (Source: District 9 health centre)
All healthcare staff and others entering local medical facilities must have their temperature checked, fill out online health declaration forms, and wash their hands before entering.
Hospitals will use only one entry and exit door, and will regularly disinfect the property. They will also ensure that all staff are tested for COVID-19. Most health workers and other staff have already been vaccinated as part of the recent national vaccination drive.
The city’s Department of Health has instructed people to wear masks, have their body temperature measured, and fill out online health declaration forms when entering health facilities.
The Ministry of Health has told health facilities throughout the country to strictly comply with its criteria for COVID-19 prevention and control at hospitals. Telemedicine should be used as much as possible, it said.
HCM City has set up many inspection teams for COVID-19 prevention and control in its districts and in Thu Duc city.
The municipal People’s Committee on May 6 approved the closure of educational establishments from kindergarten to high school, as well as professional education schools, starting on May 10.
The schools will teach online for the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year, which ends on May 31.
Most schools in the city have scheduled tests for the second semester earlier than scheduled. All tests will be completed by May 8.
The HCM City People's committee has also ordered closure of non-essential services such as gyms, fitness centres, billiard places, yoga establishments, wedding centres, buffet restaurants, and events with more than 30 people, starting May 7./.