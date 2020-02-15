Society Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City schools to stay shut for another week Local officials in HCM City and Hanoi announced on February 14 that schools will remain shut for at least another week due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Society Workers in Can Tho assisted in COVID-19 prevention efforts Thousands of workers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho were presented with antibacterial face masks on February 15 as part of a programme that aims to raise public awareness of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Kien Giang province unveils numerous measures to improve fishermen’s lot The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is taking measures to regenerate fish stocks in fishing grounds and help fishermen resolve difficulties like shortage of labour and lack of access to soft loans to ensure sustainable fishing.

Society OVs in Poland present face masks to Vinh Phuc province The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs joined hands with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to present 16,000 face masks to the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 14, amid the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).