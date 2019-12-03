Business Garment export target of 40 billion USD may be reached The domestic textile and garment industry is expected to reach its export revenue target of 40 billion USD this year despite facing many difficulties, said Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS). ​

Business Startups poised to develop strongly over next five years Vietnam’s startup ecosystem could develop strongly over the next five years with venture capital and government assistance, Eddie Thai, general partner of the venture capital firm 500 Startups Vietnam, said at a Startup Viet Summit held on December 2 in HCM City.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on December 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,156 VND/USD on December 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Rice fields converted to lotus cultivation for better profit Many farmers in Tan Phuoc district, Tien Giang province have implemented many other farming models, including lotus cultivation, which is considered to bring high economic efficiency.