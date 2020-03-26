Health Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.

Health Hanoi pushes up medical equipment preparations to prevent COVID-19 The People’s Committee of Hanoi has ordered the municipal Department of Health to closely work with relevant agencies to push up the purchase of medical equipment to support the fight against the COVID-19.

Health Vietnam reports 11 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam on March 24 evening reported 11 more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 134.