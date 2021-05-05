HCM City supports OVs, Cambodian and Lao people affected by COVID-19
Ho Chi Minh City will spend 2.5 billion VND (over 108,000 USD) from its COVID-19 prevention and control fund to support Vietnamese expatriates and people in difficult circumstances in Cambodia and Laos who are affected by COVID-19, a representative from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City announced on May 5.
A total of 1.5 billion VND will be offered to Vietnamese Cambodians and disadvantaged people in Cambodia and 1 billion VND to Vietnamese expats and Lao people.
HCM City previously presented 1.6 billion VND to Cambodia to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City said it will provide aid of 1.5 billion VND to the city’s Border Guard High Command to carry out COVID-19 prevention work.
On the same day, the committee organised two missions to visit and present gifts to frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19 in the border provinces of Long An and Binh Phuoc. Each province received 1 billion VND for prevention efforts and 200 million VND for solar-powered lighting projects./.