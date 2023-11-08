Business Singapore explores cooperation, investment opportunities in Lang Son Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam paid a working trip to Lang Son on November 8 to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the northern border province.

Business Vietnam impresses visitors at Defence & Security show Vietnam's display at the Defence & Security 2023 Show in Bangkok on November 6-9 has attracted attention from international visitors and potential partners.

Business US Treasury continues not to list Vietnam as currency manipulator The US Department of the Treasury has continued not to list Vietnam as a currency manipulator in its latest semi-annual report on the macro-economic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on November 8.

Business Hai Phong’s Nam Dinh Vu industrial zone boasts special attraction Having the most strategic location in the northern port city of Hai Phong – Vietnam’s top FDI attraction destination – and covering a vast area of 1,329 hectares near the sea, the Nam Dinh Vu industrial zone has been asserting its strong appeal to domestic and international investors and conglomerates.