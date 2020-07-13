Environment Forest fires a burning problem during dry season As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

Environment HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Environment Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.

Environment Ben Tre should prepare to cope with saline intrusion: NA official The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, which is one of the most vulnerable areas to climate change in the region, should map out a plan for building an irrigation network and enacting measures against saltwater intrusion with a vision for the next 50 years, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Phung Quoc Hien said at a working session with local authorities on July 8.