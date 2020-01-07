HCM City targets 17.5 billion USD in budget collection
Ho Chi Minh City was assigned to collect 17.5 billion USD for the state budget in 2020, a rise of 1.68 percent compared to last year’s estimates.
In 2019, the city’s total state budget collection was estimated at nearly 17.7 billion USD exceeding its estimates by 2.7 percent and representing a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent.
Meanwhile, the city gross regional domestic product rose by 8.3 percent year-on-year.
The municipal Department of Finance said 2019 was the first year that the HCM City's budget collection has surpassed the 17.2 billion USD benchmark.