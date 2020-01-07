In 2019, the city’s total state budget collection was estimated at nearly 17.7 billion USD exceeding its estimates by 2.7 percent and representing a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the city gross regional domestic product rose by 8.3 percent year-on-year.



The municipal Department of Finance said 2019 was the first year that the HCM City’s budget collection has surpassed the 17.2 billion USD benchmark./.

VNA