HCM City is improving administrative reform by encouraging residents to answer satisfaction surveys (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City aims to have at least 80 percent of residents satisfied with administrative procedures and staff by 2020, according to Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of the HCM City Party's Committee.



Nhan said that staff at administrative offices will have to be friendly and welcoming to local residents.



As of July 15, at least 20 procedures will be available online, and by the year end, all procedures will be online.



Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the committee would increase the rate of residents taking part in surveys by strongly encouraging them to answer short surveys after each administrative procedure.



The city on average processes nearly 14 million applicants each year and only 1 percent say they are not satisfied.



But Tuyen said the proportion showing satisfaction is inaccurate since many people do not answer the current surveys.



The city will use special software and establish criteria to conduct surveys for all departments and State agencies.

In a related matter, Vo Si, deputy chief of the secretariat at the committee, said the city on June 20 began a pilot programme for several administrative procedures out of the total 1,800 procedures listed on the city’s public services portal.



The procedures are: licences to build individual houses and business and tariff registration certificates at the district level. The others are at the ward and commune level. They include birth and residency status registration, health insurance cards for children under six years old, death registration, and deletion of residency status.



Nine wards, communes and town people's committees, besides the district people's committees in districts 9, Tan Phu and Cu Chi, are piloting the programme. The new methods are expected to create transparency and convenience in resolving applications for administrative concerns.-VNA