HCM City, Thailand strengthen people-to-people diplomacy
Ho Chi Minh City and localities of Thailand, including Bangkok, will work to enhance their cooperation and connectivity as agreed by Chairwoman of the HCM City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn.
At the meeting between Chairwoman of the HCM City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (third, right) and Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn (second, left). (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and localities of Thailand, including Bangkok, will work to enhance their cooperation and connectivity as agreed by Chairwoman of the HCM City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn.
During their meeting in HCM City on April 26, Moodhitaporn thanked the Vietnamese southern city for its supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Thai people in the locality over the past time.
The newly-accredited Consul General said during her tenure, she will focus on boosting trade, investment and tourism promotion, as well as people-to-people exchange.
Currently, Thailand ranks 12th out of the 116 countries and territories investing in HCM City, with 235 projects worth more than 482 million USD, she said, noting that Thailand is striving to be in the top five in Vietnam.
For her part, Le said she hopes that the Thai office and HCM City will launch more cultural promotion programmes and step up people-to-people exchange.
The official also expressed her wish that Moodhitaporn will make significant contributions to enhancing relations between Thailand and Vietnam as well as HCM City and Thai localities./.