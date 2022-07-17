HCM City, Tien Giang welcome 460 MICE visitors from India
Ho Chi Minh City on July 16 welcomed 460 Indian tourists who took a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tour to the city.
The visitors are leaders, staff, customers and partners of VOLVO – EICHER, a company specialising in truck and bus manufacturing of India. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
The city was recommended for the visitors by the Vietnamese Embassy in India and the Asia Destination Management JSC.
The visitors are leaders, staff, customers and partners of VOLVO – EICHER, a company specialising in truck and bus manufacturing of India.
They are scheduled to stay in the city until July 18 and take a number of tourism, shopping and entertainment activities. They will also visit some Mekong Delta localities.
Representatives of HCM City's tourism sector present gifts to the delegation (Photo: VNA)Over the past 300 years, HCM City has become a dynamic city and a tourism hub of the country. The modern and friendly city has been a favorite destination for a large number of foreign tourists.
On July 17, the Indian visitors visited the Mekong Delta of Tien Giang where they toured Long, Lan, Quy, Phung isles in Tien River, enjoyed local food and music and explore the local life.
In the first six months of 2022, Tien Giang welcomed nearly 300,000 tourists, up 14% year on year, including over 7,000 foreigners, earning 160 billion VND.
This year, the province aims to welcome 580,000 visitors, doubling the figure in 2021./.