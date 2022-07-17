Travel Vietnam developing culinary tourism brand Vietnam holds huge potential in culinary tourism, boasting a host of delicious and unique local specialties. A seminar and exhibition aimed at promoting quality products and sharing experience in culinary tourism was held recently in Hanoi.

Travel Phu Quoc among world's 25 best islands: US magazine Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island off the southern province of Kien Giang, has been selected one of 25 best islands in the world by readers of US magazine Travel+Leisure.

Travel Stranded tourists on famous island safely back to mainland All the tourists stuck on Phu Quoc Island and others of Kien Hai district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang due to the bad weather have safely landed on July 14.

Travel Bac Giang looks at ways to expand tourism potential to build economy The northern province of Bac Giang is promoting its tourism sector by accelerating tourism-related activities to attract more visitors, said Tran Minh Ha, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.