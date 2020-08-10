Society Over 310 Vietnamese citizens in RoK brought home A Vietnam Airlines flight brought home 313 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea on August 9.

Society Over 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia The Vietnamese embassy in Italy, which is also in charge of the Republic of Cyprus, along with the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the hosts’ relevant agencies to bring home over 270 Vietnamese citizens from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on August 8-9.

Society Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.