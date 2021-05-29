HCM City tightens pandemic control at industrial parks over increasing cases
Ho Chi Minh City ought to intensify COVID-19 prevention and control at local industrial parks (IPs) following the detection of new infections here with links to the cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission), ordered Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong at an urgent meeting on May 28.
Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting
As heard at the function, Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the municipal Health Department, reported that since May 26, the city had detected 58 positive cases at the religious organisation and 4 cases at another cluster in Tan Phu district.
As of May 28, samples of 708 F1s and 11,644 F2s of these cases had been collected for COVID-19 testing, with 6,297 samples turning out negative to date. Localities in the city are imposing lockdowns on 23 places, of which 19 are linked to the Revival Ekklesia Mission.
Among the patients linked to this cluster, two work at the Tan Binh IP and Quang Trung Software IP. COVID-19 testing of 400 people working at the Quang Trung Software IP detected three F1 cases positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Highlighting the complicated developments of the cluster, Phong asked the health sector to continue tracing contacts and immediately put into quarantine related people.
At noon on May 29, the municipal Center for Disease Control informed that the city recorded 22 more positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the community, all linked to the Mission. Of the infections, 18 have already been quarantined./.