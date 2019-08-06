Illustrative image (Source: techradar)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)’s branch in Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to pilot the fifth generation (5G) technology from September 2019 to May 2020.



In a document sent to the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Information and Communications said the VNPT HCM City will complete the installation of equipment in August.



After the Ministry of Information and Communications allowed the VNPT to test 5G in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the VNPT HCM City proposed to test the technology in three locations in District 1.



Earlier, the municipal committee issued a plan to survey and choose locations for 5G technology piloting. Accordingly, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) will carry out the technology in District 10 while the areas for MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation are in District 1 and District 7.



The network providers should complete infrastructure before August 31.



The pilot programme aims to evaluate 5G coverage, network capacity, frequency, band width, and quality like uploading and downloading speeds, data transmission latency, and standards on service establishment and maintenance. The measurement will last from September-October 2019.



The municipal department asked competent corporations who pilot the 5G technology to have rational measures to ensure safety of both humans and equipment.-VNA