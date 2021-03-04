Business Work on 15-million-USD textile factory underway in Tay Ninh The Happytex Joint Stock Company began construction on March 4 of a 15-million-USD textile factory at the Trang Bang Industrial Park in the southern province of Tay Ninh.

Business Planning key to effective performance of industrial parks in Hanoi Hanoi authorities have requested that the management board of local industrial parks (IPs) inspect all IPs and make appropriate development recommendations in line with the capital’s planning, Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, has said.

Business Bac Lieu attracting foreign investment for ethnic minority areas The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is attracting foreign investment and experience to support the socio-economic development of ethnic minorities.

Business Vietnam striving to promote sustainable marine aquaculture development Vietnam is to have 280,000 ha of marine aquaculture area and 10.5 million cubic metres of farming cages by 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).