HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Planning and Architecture and Spain's Idom Ingenieria Consultoria S.A. plan to work together to open more pedestrian streets and shopping malls in district 1.



The department will open a pedestrian area on Le Loi Street (extending from the 23/9 Park to the HCM City Opera House), which will connect with Nguyen Hue pedestrian street. This pedestrian area will be near the metro station now under construction.



Parts of Ham Nghi and Ton Duc Thang streets are also expected to become pedestrian streets.



In the first phase of the project, landscape design will revolve around the Opera House Park and include functional areas and more greenery.



The department has suggested installing a water fountain and building a flower garden near one intersection, adding that it should be embellished with intricate architectural details. Elements of light, sound and color are also important, according to the department.



Phase two will see the completion of the design of the Le Loi street section.



The department will continue to assess the public space downtown and the incorporation of underground and shopping spaces.



According to the department, the walking section of Nguyen Hue suffers from intense thermal radiation and lacks sufficient open spaces for additional commercial activities.



Visitors are also not as attracted to its greenery, public facilities and decorations, as was expected when it first opened.



To assist commuters and tourists affected by the project, parking spaces will be set up along the proposed area.



The department will also identify which cultural and entertainment activities should be held in the downtown area, and study the existing road infrastructure and other cultural and art works that will be put into use in the area by 2020.-VNA