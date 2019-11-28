Business Vietnam Airlines launches flights to China’s Shenzhen The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 28 that it is opening two new routes from Vietnam to China’s Shenzhen to meet rising air travel demand.

Business Korean firms hoped to create new investment wave in Vietnam More than 700 enterprises of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) took part in a business forum in Seoul on November 28 that was expected to help trigger a new wave of Korean investment in Vietnam.

Business Better legal framework needed for SMEs A consistent legal framework related to tax deductions, land allocations and credit programmes is needed to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), experts have urged.

Business Bidding for electricity projects promotes transparency: experts Bidding for electricity projects instead of using the feed-in tariff price mechanism would make Vietnam's electricity more transparent and offer cheaper consumer power prices, experts said at a conference in Hanoi on November 27.