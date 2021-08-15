A street in Ho Chi Minh City during implementation of social distancing measures (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current COVID-19 epicentre, will continue its strict social distancing measures for another month until September 15 given the risk of a resurgence, said Phan Van Mai, vice secretary of the city's Party Committee, on August 15.

Speaking at a meeting to receive goods and necessities for people affected by the pandemic in Vietnam’s biggest city, the official said the pandemic could become more severe if the city lower its guard.

It is essential that social distancing be applied to reduce the number of new cases and gradually bring the city to a 'new normal' state, he said, emphasising that people's awareness is the most important factor in the work.

The official said the pandemic in the city has been partially controlled but is still very complicated with the number of infections remaining high and the treatment system being overloaded.

He said the Government’s requirement to control the pandemic by September 15 is challenging, but it is a common desire of the people. Leaders of the city affirmed maximum priority towards pandemic prevention, while putting the health and life of the people first and foremost.

The need to continue social distancing for one more month was also noted earlier on August 14 by Secretary of the Committee Nguyen Van Nen at a conference assessing pandemic prevention and control results after two weeks.

The city has been implementing the Prime Minister’s directive on social distancing rules since July 9 and started to impose even more restrictions on July 24 to contain the spread of the virus.

On July 23, the Municipal People's Committee decided to extend the application of social distancing measures until August 1.

On August 1, the city issued another decision on imposing city-wide social distancing measures for an additional 14 days from 0:00 on August 2./.