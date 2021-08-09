Society Expats offer to present 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine vials to HCM City Lawyer Vo Duc Duy, a Vietnamese national in the US, and his colleagues have expressed their wish to present 50,000 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Ho Chi Minh City which is being hit hard by the pandemic.

Society Thai Binh takes care of Agent Orange/dioxin victims Thai Binh province – one of the localities with a large number of Agent Orange/dioxin victims in northern Vietnam – held a ceremony on August 9 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam and respond to the Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).

Society UNFPA continues to help Vietnam improve civil registration, vital statistics The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam and Vital Strategies on August 9 signed an agreement for a second phase of work under the Data for Health Initiative, which is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to continue supporting the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to improve civil registration and vital statistics.

Society Impact of catastrophic Agent Orange disaster still lingers Sixty years have passed since the US army dropped tens of millions of extremely toxic chemicals on various areas across the south of Vietnam, but their devastating impact still lingers, destroying the environment and claiming the lives of many generations of Agent Orange (AO) victims.