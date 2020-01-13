HCM City to develop cultural tourism
Experts at a workshop discussed the current state of HCM City’s cultural tourism and measures to improve this field until 2030 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities plan to focus on developing cultural tourism from now until 2030, speakers at a recent workshop held by the city's Department of Culture and Sports and the Institute for Development Studies.
Cultural tourism, which includes visits to learn about the life of ethnic communities, can provide both economic and intangible values to the localities hosting the activities, said Nguyen Van Trinh, deputy head of the city's Institute for Development Studies.
As of 2019, HCM City had over 385 tourism products, and nearly all of them are categorised under "cultural tourism".
Experts agreed that it was important to carry out more collaborative measures to improve the field in the time to come.
Huynh Ngoc Van, former director of the War Remnants Museum and consultant for the ‘Ao Dai Museum’, said that the public policies of each museum should be improved.
“If we divide our audience into smaller demographics, we can come up with more meaningful tourism products.”
“Authorities need to take into consideration that each type of audience has different demands and each tourist has different intentions, which could include cultural tourism,” she said.
Citing her experience with the War Remnants Museum and ‘Ao Dai Museum’, she said that she was confident that thoughtful public policies were the key to successful cultural tourism products.
“The Ao Dai Museum saw an increase of 200 percent of visitors in 2019,” Van said.
Following its sustainable tourism plan, HCM City will focus on cultural tourism, will support ethnic communities in tourism management, and minimise the effect of tourism on the environment and the living conditions of local residents.
Experts added that authorities should draft detailed plans on how to effectively preserve historic sites, create meaningful and distinguished culture tourism products, and train high-quality human resources, among other crucial tasks./.
