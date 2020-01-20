Cultural tourism, which includes visits to learn about the life of ethnic communities, can provide both economic and intangible values to the localities hosting the activities.

As of 2019, HCM City had over 385 tourism products, and nearly all of them are categorised under "cultural tourism".

Experts agreed that it was important to carry out more collaborative measures to improve the field in the time to come.

Following its sustainable tourism plan, HCM City will focus on cultural tourism, will support ethnic communities in tourism management, and minimise the effect of tourism on the environment and the living conditions of local residents.

Experts added that authorities should draft detailed plans on how to effectively preserve historic sites, create meaningful and distinguished culture tourism products, and train high-quality human resources, among other crucial tasks./.

VNA