Business UK a promising market for Vietnamese vegetarian food export The market for plant-based foods is surging globally after the pandemic, presenting an opportunity for Vietnamese vegetarian food exporters, of which the UK is a promising market.

Business Petrovietnam facilitates production, trading of gas products The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) is taking measures to create favourable conditions for production and trading of gas products in the remaining months of 2022, given negative impacts of the world energy crisis on the consumption demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Business VPI builds Oilgas AI ecosystem to maximise operations The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI), a member of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has built an Oilgas AI ecosystem using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The system is used to collect and analyse in-depth data in the oil and gas sector, with products such as crude oil, petroleum, liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas.

Business Port of Hai Phong offers free container storage on National Day holiday The Port of Hai Phong JSC has announced that it will offer free storage for containers at ports under its management and operation in the northern city of Hai Phong during the National Day holiday from September 1 to 4.