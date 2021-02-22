HCM City to fill 30,000 job vacancies after Tet
There will be some 30,000 job vacancies in Ho Chi Minh City after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.
Most recruitment will be in business-trade, services, garment-leather footwear, food processing, chemical-plastic-rubber, customer service, transport-warehouse-port services, IT, and tourism-restaurant-hostels.
Falmi Centre Vice Director Do Thanh Van said that 85.8 percent of the total vacancies are for trained and skilled employees.
According to head of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority Hua Quoc Hung, businesses at local export processing and industrial parks need to employ some 12,000 workers to satisfy their production plans, 2,540 of whom must hold university degrees and 4,700 secondary education certificates or college degrees.
Vacancies are seen in the garment and leather footwear sector and from enterprises at Tan Binh, Linh Trung 1 and 2, and Tan Tao processing and industrial zones, to cover for workers who left their jobs last year.
The Falmi Centre said that the city will have around 70,000-75,000 job vacancies in the first quarter, mostly in business-trade, services, garment-leather footwear, food processing, chemical-plastic-rubber, customer service, and IT, among others./.