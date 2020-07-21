Society Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Society Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society Mass mobilisation work for OVs reviewed Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held a working session in Hanoi on July 20 with leaders of the Foreign Ministry and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) to review the mass mobilisation work for Vietnamese community abroad in the current context.

Society War-time bomb safely disposed The Military High Command of the central province of Quang Binh, in coordination with the Mines Advisory Group project, has successfully disposed of a major bomb found in the Gianh river in the province, according to the command.