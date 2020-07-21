HCM City to gift nearly 79 billion VND to revolution contributors
Ho Chi Minh City plans to present over 79 billion VND (3.43 million USD) to those who contributed to the country’s revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan said 445 heroic Vietnamese mothers, severely wounded invalids and sick soldiers, and those who lose 81 percent or more of their working capability due to exposure to toxic chemicals during the war will receive gifts worth 2.5 million VND each.
As many as 702 invalids of grade 1/4, sick soldiers of grade 1/3, and family members of martyrs will receive gifts valued at 1.5 million VND each.
Over 74,600 invalids of grades 2/4, 3/4 and 4/4, sick soldiers of grades 2/3 and 3/3, families of martyrs and heroic Vietnamese mothers, and those who lose 80 percent or less of their working capability due to exposure to toxic chemicals during the war, and fallen soldiers’ next of kin will be granted with 1 million VND each.
The city will also visit and present gifts to 391 sick soldiers in seven nursing centres for invalids and revolutionaries in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ha Nam, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Phu Tho provinces, each 2 million VND. Each centre will also receive 30 million VND in cash and kind.
On the occasion, the city’s leaders, the Vietnam Fatherland Front chapter, mass organisations, departments and local authorities also visited and handed over gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers and policy beneficiaries.
Earlier, the city and the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau held a ceremony to offer incense to fallen heroes at Hang Duong cemetery on Con Dao island.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited a heroic Vietnamese mother, a war invalid and a martyr’s wife in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 20/.
