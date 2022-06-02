Society Lang Son speeding up customs clearance for fresh fruit Large volumes of mangoes, jackfruit, longans, dragon fruit, and lychees have been transported to the Tan Thanh border gate in the northern province of Lang Son for export to China. In a bid to ease congestion and facilitate fruit exports, relevant local authorities are working to accelerate customs clearance procedures.

Videos Precious documents on ancient Vietnamese returned to the homeland An old book depicting mechanics and crafts of the Vietnamese people and other precious documents regarding the 1973 Paris Peace Agreement were handed over at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 1.

Society Experts back victim-centred approach in revisions to law on anti-domestic violence A three-day meeting opened in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, on June 2 to look at the draft amended Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control.

Society Five Vietnamese universities listed in THE Asia rankings 2022 Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.