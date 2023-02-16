Culture - Sports Vietnamese art, culture spotlighted in Morocco Art performance programmes titled “Mélodie du Vietnam” (Vietnam melody) held recently in Rabat and Casablanca cities of Morocco, which spotlighted Vietnamese music, culture, and people, left a great impression in the hearts of local audiences, contributing to further tightening the friendship between the two countries.

Culture - Sports First Vietnamese-Hungarian co-production hits theatres The first feature film length collaboration between Vietnam and Hungary hit the big screen on February 15 in Budapest.

Culture - Sports “Banh cuon” among top 10 meals around the world “Banh cuon” (steamed rolled pancakes) has been named among the best dishes from around the world in 2023 by the Australian online daily Traveller. It also put “banh cuon” among three must-try dishes during any trip to Vietnam.

Videos Forest worshiping - Vow to protect forests by ethnic groups Forest worshiping is a unique cultural activity relating to the longstanding practice of forest protection adopted by ethnic minority groups in Lao Cai province. The ritual is also a commitment by local people to protect the forests, which they consider a natural treasure.