Culture - Sports New comic book honours Vietnam football team The Kim Dong Publishing House has released a comic book entitled Golden Star Warriors, featuring Vietnamese footballers and coach Park Hang-seo.

Culture - Sports Thang Long imperial citadel to be glowing with Tet atmosphere The atmosphere of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be recreated at the Vietnamese Tet Programme 2020 to be held at the Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi from January 17 to February 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese weightlifters eye Tokyo Olympics Three Vietnamese weightlifters have been named in the rankings for the Tokyo Olympic 2020 qualifiers by the International Weightlifting Federation thanks to their performances at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 2019) in the Philippines.