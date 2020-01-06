HCM City to host Cho Lon food fair
Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 will organise Cho Lon Kitchen food fair at Van Lang Park in District 5 from January 11-12.
Typical dishes at Cho Lon (Photo: Outbox Consulting)
The fair will feature 50 booths showcasing the most popular dishes at Cho Lon (Big Market) in District 5.
During the event, a variety of activities will be held to entertain visitors, including cooking demonstrations, music performances, and traditional games.
Visitors can enjoy delicious dishes, interact with skilled cooks, and learn more about the culinary culture of Cho Lon which is noted for its countless eateries offering a wide range of dishes.
The fair is part of the Cho Lon Food Story project implemented by the district’s People’s Committee with the aim of enhancing the local culinary culture and promoting local tourism.
A photo book titled Cho Lon Food Story depicting 10 most typical dishes in District 5 will be launched at the fair.
Typical dishes voted by locals and culinary and culture experts include com ga Hai Nam (Hainanese chicken rice), hu tieu sa te (satay noodle soup), hu tieu xao (stir-fried noodles), ga hap muoi (salted steamed chicken), vit quay Bac Kinh (Beijing roasted duck), mi vit tiem (stewed duck noodle soup), sui cao (dumplings), Phat nhay tuong (shark fin soup), and che me den (black sesame sweet soup).
The book also narrates interesting stories about local cooks and owners of eateries./.
