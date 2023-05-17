Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCM City, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Export Forum and Trade Fair 2023 will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) from May 25-28, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced at a press conference on May 17.



Jointly hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event aims to strengthen trade promotion and help enterprises expand markets.



The event is expected to feature 250 pavilions of Vietnamese enterprises from the business associations nationwide, which will focus on introducing key export products and services in various fields. |



According to Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the city's industry and trade sector continues to promote industrial production, trade, and green export to create long-term growth momentum, thus meeting the trend of green consumption in the world.



The HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair 2023 is one of the activities to concretise this goal, he stressed.



The event is a pioneering activity, which is expected to become the most exciting multi-industry export fair in Vietnam with the message "green connectivity - green export".

The fair will serve as a venue for businesses and state agencies to discuss solutions to address policy difficulties, thus helping businesses improve their "green" capacity in international trade production and supply chains. It is also expected to create trade connections between prestigious Vietnamese exporters, foreign-invested businesses, and international partners.



The event will welcome buying delegations from the US, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Cambodia, and India which have demand for agricultural products, food and beverages, textiles, handicrafts, and rubber and plastic products.



In addition, supporting activities to find new export partners will be attended by representatives from supermarkets, distributors, and e-commerce platforms. These programmes aim to help increase orders and significantly expand markets for local exporters.



As part of the event, forums on strengthening linkages towards green exports will be held, updating green consumption trends of major import markets, and promoting a green export strategy to help increase competitive advantages for the business community in improving the value of the order and expanding markets./.