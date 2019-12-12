HCM City to host first international music festival
Renowned Vietnamese and foreign music producers, musicians, singers and bands will gather at the first Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival from December 13-15.
HCM City (VNA) - Renowned Vietnamese and foreign music producers, musicians, singers and bands will gather at the first Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival from December 13-15.
Ho do (HOZO), the largest outdoor music show in HCM City, is organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Sports.
Talented artists of HCM City will kick off HOZO, Huy Tuan, the music and art director of the festival, said.
Le Thanh Tam, one of the leading producers of the Vietnamese music scene, and the Saigon Pop Orchestra, along with singers Vo Ha Tram and Duc Tuan and Oplus band, will open the festival, Tuan said at a press meeting held early this week.
The event will feature performances in a variety of music genres, from jazz, pop and traditional music with high artistic quality, he added.
City residents and tourists will enjoy an international music atmosphere with performances of local and international artists over three days, he said.
“Music lovers can expand their boundary of musical enjoyment and discover new music genres and artists,” he added.
The Vietnam Allstars band, a special band established for the festival, includes leading musicians such as Hoai Sa, Anh Quan, Duc Tri, Phuong Uyen, Dung Dat, Hong Kien, Phan Thanh Tan and Nguyen Quan, and pop music singers Thu Minh and Ho Ngoc Ha.
The international line-up includes Cosmopolitan Urbane Jazz band from Australia, Russian modern music group ESSE-Quintet, Japanese drum group SAI, Cheeze band from the Republic of Korea, Colombian band La Chiva Gantiva, and Indian musician and producer from Ricky Kej.
Meanwhile, a workshop on the music industry and international exchange during the 4.0 industrial revolution will be held during the festival.
Workshops on world music trends as well as jazz performances will also be included.
With the message “More Music, Less Plastic”, HOZO will create activities to raise the community’s awareness about environmental protection.
The opening night show will be broadcast live on HCM City Television (HTV)./.
Ho do (HOZO), the largest outdoor music show in HCM City, is organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Sports.
Talented artists of HCM City will kick off HOZO, Huy Tuan, the music and art director of the festival, said.
Le Thanh Tam, one of the leading producers of the Vietnamese music scene, and the Saigon Pop Orchestra, along with singers Vo Ha Tram and Duc Tuan and Oplus band, will open the festival, Tuan said at a press meeting held early this week.
The event will feature performances in a variety of music genres, from jazz, pop and traditional music with high artistic quality, he added.
City residents and tourists will enjoy an international music atmosphere with performances of local and international artists over three days, he said.
“Music lovers can expand their boundary of musical enjoyment and discover new music genres and artists,” he added.
The Vietnam Allstars band, a special band established for the festival, includes leading musicians such as Hoai Sa, Anh Quan, Duc Tri, Phuong Uyen, Dung Dat, Hong Kien, Phan Thanh Tan and Nguyen Quan, and pop music singers Thu Minh and Ho Ngoc Ha.
The international line-up includes Cosmopolitan Urbane Jazz band from Australia, Russian modern music group ESSE-Quintet, Japanese drum group SAI, Cheeze band from the Republic of Korea, Colombian band La Chiva Gantiva, and Indian musician and producer from Ricky Kej.
Meanwhile, a workshop on the music industry and international exchange during the 4.0 industrial revolution will be held during the festival.
Workshops on world music trends as well as jazz performances will also be included.
With the message “More Music, Less Plastic”, HOZO will create activities to raise the community’s awareness about environmental protection.
The opening night show will be broadcast live on HCM City Television (HTV)./.