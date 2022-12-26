Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The HCM City will host its



The "Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen" (On the Wharf - In the Boat) Flower Festival 2023 will be held at Binh Dong Wharf and Nguyen Van Cua street from January 6-21, or 5th-30th of the 12th lunar month.



The event aims to create a cultural space and tourism destination for local and foreign visitors during the Tet holiday, as well as to introduce special kinds of flowers and fruits of the southern region and the rest of Vietnam.



According to organisers, this year’s festival will feature 666 stalls and boats displaying hundreds of various kinds of flowers and fruits from the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long and Dong Thap, and the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) province of Lam Dong.



The provinces will also set up miniature landscapes arranged with different kinds of flowers for visitors to have beautiful photos.



The organisers will also create a zone where ong do (calligraphy artisans) can offer calligraphy works for visitors hoping to have a prosperous and happy new year.



In addition, the festival will include performances of tai tu music on boats along Tau Hu canal, and a lion dragon dance.



There will be an exhibition on the city’s achievements in 2022, and live performances of flower and fruit arrangements.



Visitors will have an opportunity also to learn how to make to he (toy figurines that are made of rice dough), and traditional cakes such as banh tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) and banh u (small glutinous pyramid shaped cake) at the event.



The “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) Flower Festival is recognised as one of HCM City’s 19 annual signature festivities.



It is expected to become one of the city’s most-visited destinations in the Tet holiday./.

