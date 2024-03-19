Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024, the country’s leading international exhibition in the food, restaurant and hotel industry, opened on March 19 in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the 12th edition this year, the event gathered more than 300 exhibitors from 27 countries and territories, including Poland, Brazil, Canada, Italy, the US, China, and Japan, among others.

During the three days of the exhibition, a series of F&B competitions - the Vietnam Culinary Challenge, Vietnam Barista Competition and Vietnam Aromaster Championship, among others, will also take place.

Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said that the event aims to help traders in Vietnam find suitable supply sources and expand business activities. The show will bring products closer to consumers while helping to promote trade, creating a bridge for many international brands to get closer to importers, distributors, retailers and businesses of cuisine and accommodation services in Vietnam.

Vietnam's food service market is expected to reach 22.72 billion USD in 2024 and reach 36.29 billion USD by 2029, with a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82% in the period of 2024 – 2029 (Mordor Intelligence, 2023).

The expo takes place from March 19-21 at the city’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre./.