At the previous edition of the International Exhibition on Food and Beverage in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Three international exhibitions on food and beverage; packing; and medical and pharmaceutical products are set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in early August.



The 23rd edition of the International Exhibition on Food and Beverage (Vietfood & Beverage 2019) and the International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology and Equipment (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack 2019) will be held from August 7 to 10.



As many as 550 firms will introduce their products at about 650 stands at the events, including eight national pavilions of India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, China and host Vietnam.



Meanwhile, the 2019 Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo in HCM City will be held from August 1-3.



This year, the expo will feature 450 pavilions of more than 400 firms from 35 countries and territories.



According to the organisers, various trade promotions will be arranged within the framework of the expo, including symposiums; business networking and a special programme for VIP buyers, which is hoped to attract about 15,000 customers.-VNA