HCM City (VNA) - The 20th Vietnam Int'l Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2022) will take place from September 21-24 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, according to organisers.



The event is held in both in-person and virtual forms by Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co. Ltd., in coordination with a number of domestic and foreign trade promotion units.



It is anticipated to attract more than 200 international brands from 14 countries and territories worldwide.



Judy Wang, president of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co.Ltd., said the event is expected to provide an ideal platform through which Vietnamese textile and garment manufacturers can gain access to advanced technologies and the latest market information, and connect with leading enterprises globally.

A series of seminars will be held within the framework of the exhibition, during which speakers will share expertise related to the field.

According to organisers, after Vietnam officially reopened its borders to foreign tourists on March 15, the domestic market has begun to adapt to the "new normal" and gradually recovered after the pandemic. The implementation of the free trade agreements, together with the Government's efforts in promoting preferential policies, is attracting foreign investment into Vietnam, including the textile industry.



Statistics from the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS) showed that the export of textile and garment products totaled some 22.3 billion USD from January-June, a 17.7% increase from the same period last year./.