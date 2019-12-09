HCM City to host machinery, supporting industry fairs
A booth displaying industrial parts of the 2018 Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (Source: organisers)
HCM City (VNA) - The 2019 Vietnam International Machinery Fair and 2019 Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from December 11 to 14.
The fairs are expected to attract over 300 exhibitors, including from advanced countries and regions such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, China, Germany, and Europe.
The products on display at the 460 booths will include automation and digital manufacturing solutions, supporting industry products, machinery used in the construction, textile, agricultural, and other sectors, energy and factory equipment, metalworking tools, welding machines, industrial parts and materials, and measuring and testing instruments.
Supporting industry products made by Vietnamese firms will account for 30 percent of total displayed products.
Prominent brands such as Doosan Infracore, Topeye Corporation, Traco World Ltd., Neuromeka, Yoochchang Pneumatic Machinery Co.,Ltd., SP Systems Co.,Ltd. Shinseng industrial Co.,Ltd, HBL Inc., Chowel corporation, and Micron CNC Co.,Ltd will be present.
The exhibitions will also feature seminars on machinery, industrial equipment and supporting industry products and a lucky draw programme for visitors, with the prizes given out every day.
Organised by HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade’s Supporting Industry Development Centre, the Korea Association of Machinery Industry, Coex Vietnam, and the HCM City Association of Mechanical – Electrical Enterprises, the fairs are among activities to help Vietnamese firms showcase and seek markets for their products, especially those in supporting industries.
Nguyen Phuong Dong, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said they offer good opportunities for Vietnamese firms to improve their production capacity, gradually enter the global value chain and enhance links to create value chains for industrial and supporting industry products.
The fairs will be held at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7./.
