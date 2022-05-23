HCM City to host Smart City Asia 2022
The Ho Chi Minh City skyline (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A Smart City Expo & Forum in Asia (Smart City Asia 2022) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from May 26 to May 28.
The annual event, to be co-organised by Exporum and the Vietnam Digital Communication Association, introduces the world’s leading technologies in the field of digital technology, smart cities and smart homes (AI, IOT, Blockchain, VR/AR, and 3D), reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
More than 120 domestic and foreign businesses are expected to display new products, technology services, as well as consulting services for the digital technology industry during the three-day expo & forum.
Organisers will arrange seminars to share international experiences in developing smart cities in Singapore and the Republic of Korea. Experts will also discuss and make suggestions for smart city infrastructure development suitable for Vietnam.
According to the Vietnam Digital Communication Association, the hosting of Smart City Asia 2022 in Vietnam will help promote trade, develop cooperation relationships, and boost the development of the digital industry in Southeast Asia and Asia in general./.