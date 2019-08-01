Illustrative image (Photo: organising board)

HCM City (VNA) - Vietnamese market and incentive policies for high-tech investment, trends in smart factory solutions and smart solutions using AI and IoT are among the topics that will be discussed at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City this month.



At the Smart Factory Conference, experts will also discuss how to build a smart industrial zone and factory environment that would help to attract more investment, according to the organisers.



According to experts, demand for smart factories is growing in the Vietnamese market, but there are issues related to awareness, infrastructure, machinery, and human resources.



How to apply smart equipment and systems in production, what are the advantages and disadvantages of using smart factory solutions and how to synchronise all development issues are among the questions that all stakeholders are concerned about.



Organised by Houselink JSC in collaboration with Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, the conference will take place on August 15 at Secutech Vietnam at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.



It is expected to attract more than 300 government officials, investors, contractors, suppliers of smart equipment, consultants, and end-users.



Secutech, an international exhibition on fire safety, rescue technology and equipment, will be held from August 14 to 16 with over 350 brands from over 20 countries and territories taking part.-VNA