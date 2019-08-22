Child models will show the latest clothing at the Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2019 in HCM City this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Xuan Lan Model Agency)

- More than 100 garments for women and men created by Vietnamese fashion houses and designers will be showcased at the first Vietnam Runway Fashion Week to be held in Ho Chi Minh City this week.The collections will include mostly ready-to-wear clothes made of high-quality materials and offered at reasonable prices.Designers like Ha Linh Thu and Thuong Thanh Long will present Fall-Winter 2019-20 collections.The new Vietnamese brand Maschio of HCM City will also be featured.Nearly 40 professional models will wear the clothes at the event.Xuan Lan, a model and head of the event's organising board, said the event is expected to create a place to connect Vietnamese fashion designers and models and customers, adding that it will also offer participants the opportunity to promote their brand names and sales.Xuan Lan is also a founder of the annual Vietnam Junior Fashion Week (VJFW), which first opened in 2016. It encourages Vietnamese fashion houses, companies and designers to develop children's clothes.Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2019 will attract 200 boys and girls, aged four to 15, from the cities of Hanoi, Da Nang, Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa, and HCM City.The first Vietnam Runway Fashion Week will open on August 23, while Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2019 will take place on August 24 – 25. - VNA