Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (Vietfish) 2019 is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 29-31, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).



This year’s edition, with the slogan “Asia’s Home of Seafood”, is expected to feature more than 340 booths of businesses from 15 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany, Singapore, China and Taiwan.



Vietfish 2019 is designed to connect producers in the fisheries sector with local and foreign firms, and provide a platform for businesses to learn and share their experience in the field. It is hoped to attract 17,000 visitors this year.



A representative of VASEP said Vietnam’s fisheries sector has recorded strong growth thanks to stable supply and food safety.



A report of the Directorate of Fisheries showed that turnover from aquatic product exports hit 9 billion USD in 2018, accounting for 22.5 percent of the country’s agricultural product export revenue.



Vietnam’s aquatic products have reached out to more than 170 markets worldwide. There are over 600 producers and exporters in the sector, creating jobs for 5 million workers and the country is among world’s largest fisheries exporters. -VNA