Business Vietnam – China’s biggest trade partner in ASEAN: Minister Vietnam is China’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the sixth largest in the world, affirmed Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Prime Minister attends opening ceremony of CAEXPO, CABIS Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with leaders and officials of China and ASEAN countries, attended the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, on September 17 morning.

Business Vietnam, China’s Guangxi sign MoU on agricultural cooperation The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on September 16 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation in China’s Nanning city.