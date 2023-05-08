The Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo will offer organisations and businesses opportunities to enhance the exchange of experiences, promote their products, seize investment opportunities, and promote cooperation to improve efficiency in production and business. (Photo: Vinexad)

HCM City (VNA) – As many as 400 domestic and foreign enterprises will join the 21st international medical, hospital and pharmaceutical exhibition (Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo), slated to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 3-5.



The expo is set to attract about 400 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories including India, Poland, Taiwan (China), Germany, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, US, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, mainland China, Australia and Italy.



The exhibition will showcase healthcare products, food supplements, medical equipment, hospital services, and furniture in 450 booths, according to the event’s organisers.



The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) will lead a delegation of 40 pharmaceutical enterprises to display products and explore partners at the exhibition.



The expo will offer organisations and businesses opportunities to enhance the exchange of experiences, promote their products, seize investment opportunities, and promote cooperation to improve efficiency in production and business, the organisers said.



A series of seminars and B2B business matching will be held on the sideline of the event, they said.



The expo is organised by Vinexad JSC in collaboration with specialised pharmaceuticals and medical equipment associations./.