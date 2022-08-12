The World Travel Awards acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. They are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.

The organisation describes HCM City as a metropolis of boundless energy which draws together both old and new Vietnam.

This year, Vietnam has received a series of nominations for different categories at the Awards 2022.

Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

Last year, the country won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination. It was also honoured as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination./.

VNA