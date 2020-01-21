HCM City to implement e-Tax system from February 10
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The HCM City Department of Taxation will implement the e-Tax system from February 10 to improve tax service quality in the city.
The system is to help taxpayers making tax declarations, payments and refunds more quickly and conveniently, said the department.
To operate the system, from February 7 to 9, the department will stop providing online tax declaration services at http://kekhaithue.gdt.gov.vn and electronic tax payments at http://nopthue.gdt.gov.vn, connecting all to the e-tax system at www.thuedientu.gdt.gov.vn, which will start on February 10.
According to the department, the e-Tax system will help taxpayers access and manage all tax services on a single system instead of having to log into many different applications.
The e-Tax system also helps look up tax records, notices of processing tax results, as well as information and fees.
Currently, around 99 percent of import and export tax payments in HCM City are made online, according to the customs department.
According to the State Bank of Vietnam, promoting online payment for public services is one of the goals of the Government. Previously enterprises had to pay tax at the Treasury or a bank, take the payment receipt to customs authorities and wait.
In the past, it would take businesses two or three days to complete tax payments. Businesses have their goods cleared quickly after paying, and no longer face a situation where they pay tax, but customs does not receive information about it./.