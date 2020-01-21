Business Japanese businesses seek investment opportunities in Binh Phuoc A Japanese business delegation led by Sakai Hironori, President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association in Hyogo prefecture, had a working session with leaders of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee

Business Maintaining exports critical to cement industry this year Maintaining exports would be critical for the cement industry amid rising production output and anticipated sluggish domestic sales this year.

Business Clear policies – launching platform for private economy Clear mechanisms and policies play a specially important role as a launching platform for the private economic sector to make breakthroughs and greatly contribute to the national economic development.

Business VNPOLY, SSFC team up for yarn production The Vietnam Petrochemical and Fiber Joint Stock Company (VNPOLY) and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) from China’s Taiwan have agreed to work together to produce drawn textured yarn (DTY) in Vietnam.