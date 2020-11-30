Environment Workshop held to improve communications on wildlife protection A workshop on communications in behavioural change to protect wild flora and fauna and contribute to the conservation of biological diversity was held on November 27, as part of the USAID Wildlife Asia project.

Environment Vietnam hosts int’l conference on tackling plastic waste pollution in oceans The Vietnam Administration of Sea and Islands, in coordination with the UN Environment Programme and the World Wide Fund for Nature, hosted an international conference in both online and in-person formats on solutions to handling plastic waste in East Asian seas from November 24-26.

Environment Con Dao island launches zero plastic waste programme Local authorities of Con Dao Island District, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, in cooperation with the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), have launched a Zero Plastic Waste programme, aiming to eliminate single-use plastic products.

Environment Vietnam promotes preservation of wetland protected areas The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam (UNDP) organised the closing workshop of the project titled "Conservation of Critical Wetland Protected Areas and Linked Landscapes" in Hanoi on November 26.