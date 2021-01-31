Environment Vietnam to further join int’l efforts against climate change: PM Vietnam will continue its active participation in international efforts to combat climate change, so as to transform climate-induced “challenges” into “opportunities” for the sustainable development for all, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021.

Environment Quang Tri targets 3,000ha of land freed from UXO each year The central province of Quang Tri, which has the greatest amount of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country, is working to clear about 3,000ha of land each year to become the first Vietnamese locality to be safe from UXO accidents by 2025.

Environment US shares experience in environmental management The US’s experience in environmental management and air quality control in Vietnam were touched upon at a seminar in Hanoi on January 25.